BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC said on Tuesday it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school.

On Monday, England said most students would have to learn remotely and Scotland extended provisions that keep schools closed to all children, except those of key workers, as a variant of COVID-19 leads to soaring cases.

From next week, the BBC’s children brand CBBC will have a three-hour block of programming for primary school pupils and BBC Two will focus on content for secondary school students. Other educational shows and resources will also be available.

School closures have prompted concerns about how parents will be able to help home school their children whilst also working and over the gulf in access to tools such as the internet available to poorer and richer families.

“Education is absolutely vital,” said BBC Director General Tim Davie.

“The BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

British mobile network and broadband operators are removing data caps to help disadvantaged children in England watch lessons online after schools closed.