Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter scales back wedding plans over coronavirus-Telegraph

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice is scaling back her wedding plans and cancelling a planned reception due to be held in the gardens at Buckingham Palace in May because of coronavirus, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Beatrice is due to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29, and the queen was then to give a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)