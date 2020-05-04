UK welfare claims jump to six times pre-virus levels

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The British government received 1.8 million claims for welfare payments between March 16 and the end of April via its ‘Universal Credit’ benefits system, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Monday.

Universal Credit benefits are paid to people in work as well as those who have lost their jobs.

Coffey said that overall, the volume of welfare claims had been six times bigger than pre-coronavirus during that period, and that in one particular week the increase had been tenfold.