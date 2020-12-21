BioNTech confident COVID-19 vaccine effective against new UK mutation

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday he was confident a COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by his company would be effective against a variant of the virus that has emerged in Britain.

He said on Bild TV the company would investigation the mutation in the coming days but that he viewed the matter with “with a degree of soberness”. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Mark Potter)