Bank of England doubles size of corporate bond purchase programme

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it will double the size of its corporate bond purchase programme to at least 20 billion pounds ($24.7 billion), part of a previously announced stimulus package to help the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“(The BoE) expects to make these purchases at a significantly faster rate than in the 2016 scheme,” the BoE said in a statement.

The BoE will begin ramping up its corporate bond purchases through a series of reverse auctions starting on April 7. ($1 = 0.8085 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)