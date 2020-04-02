Healthcare
April 2, 2020 / 3:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of England doubles size of corporate bond purchase programme

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it will double the size of its corporate bond purchase programme to at least 20 billion pounds ($24.7 billion), part of a previously announced stimulus package to help the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“(The BoE) expects to make these purchases at a significantly faster rate than in the 2016 scheme,” the BoE said in a statement.

The BoE will begin ramping up its corporate bond purchases through a series of reverse auctions starting on April 7. ($1 = 0.8085 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below