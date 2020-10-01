Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Bank of England survey shows furlough numbers falling, Brexit worries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A security officer stands outside the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A monthly Bank of England business survey showed the proportion of British employees still on furlough in September had dropped to 7% from 12% in August and a peak of 36% in April, ahead of the government programme’s closure at the end of October.

However, firms said they expected a recent recovery in demand to stall over the next three months, and reported the highest level of anxiety over Brexit since December last year.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams

