Better to do too much stimulus than not enough - BoE's Saunders

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted unsuccessfully for an increase in the central bank’s bond-buying programme this month, said on Thursday it was better to pump too much stimulus into the economy rather than too little.

“It is safer to err on the side of easing somewhat too much, and then if necessary tighten as capacity pressures eventually build, rather than ease too little and find the economy gets stuck in a low inflation rut,” he said in a speech.

There was also a risk of long-term unemployment problems if the BoE failed to provide enough stimulus, Saunders said. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)