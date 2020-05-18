On negative rates, Tenreyro says BoE has not ruled out any policy

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has not ruled out taking interest rates below zero at some point in future, one of its top officials said on Monday.

“The (Monetary Policy Committee) has not ruled out any policy tool,” interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro told a London School of Economics webinar.

Negative rates in other parts of Europe had helped economies, she added, adding that there would be specific considerations for Britain if such a policy were employed. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Costas Pitas)