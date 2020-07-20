Bonds News
July 20, 2020 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK economy has recovered half of COVID losses, BoE's Haldane says

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy has recovered around half of the massive fall in output that took place in March and April when the COVID-19 lockdown was most intense, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday.

“Roughly half of the roughly 25% fall in activity during March and April has been clawed back over the period since,” Haldane told members of Britain’s parliament.

“We have seen a bounceback. So far, it has been a ‘V’. That of course doesn’t tell us about where we might go next,” he added. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below