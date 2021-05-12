UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle India coronavirus variant

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference to announce changes to lockdown rules in England at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 10, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.

“It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we’re seeing in Bolton and elsewhere,” he told parliament.