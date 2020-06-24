UK DMO sees no reason to expect failed bond auctions

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain is unlikely to struggle to sell bonds at future government bond auctions, the chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had over 500 auctions since the last uncovered auction in 2009, and it’s not obvious to me that we should expect another one any time soon,” Stheeman said at a parliament hearing.

If a bond auction did fail to attract sufficient bids to sell the full amount on offer, that should be viewed as a technical market problem, rather than raising a question mark over the government’s creditworthiness, he added.

In March Stheeman said there was a lack of liquidity in the British government bond market due to global tensions from the coronavirus, and subsequently suggested there had been a risk then of a failed auction. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)