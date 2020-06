LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it planned to raise at least 275 billion pounds ($340 billion) of government debt from April until the end of August, up by around 50 billion pounds from a previous estimate for the April to July period.

Britain’s government is ramping up bond issuance to pay for a surge in borrowing to fund its response to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.8080 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)