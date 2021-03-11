UK's Sunak: Bond markets can change their view quite quickly

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he agreed with the view that bond markets can change their opinions on economic fundamentals quite quickly, speaking to lawmakers about the impact of the budget he announced last week.

Asked whether he agreed that financial markets could in theory change their assessment of the economic and fiscal outlook rapidly, Sunak said: “I do agree with that.”

“It’s not hypothetical. It’s happened just in the last four to five weeks,” he added describing a recent rise in bond yields as “reasonably rapid”. (Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)