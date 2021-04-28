UK official says hopeful signs COVID vaccine protection will be sustained

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Head of Immunisation for Public Health England Mary Ramsay speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Plans for booster shots against COVID-19 infection in Britain will likely be driven by emerging new variants, as high protection offered by current vaccines against existing variants might wane less quickly than expected, a health official said.

“There are very high levels of protection. So in fact waning may not be happening as quickly as we might have predicted,” Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“The issue is probably going to more come down to variants, and the protection against variants, in terms of when we do (boosters), rather than the expectation that we’re going to see a rapid decline in protection.”