LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s government borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($420.1 billion) in the financial year which ended last month, an increase of 246 billion pounds on the previous year as it resorted to a huge surge in spending and tax cuts to offset the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1 = 0.7214 pounds