Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK looking at ways to protect itself against Brazilian COVID variant, says PM Johnson

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 13, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain.

“We are concerned about the new Brazilian variant ... and we’re taking steps (to protect the country) ... in respect of the Brazilian variant. I think it’s fair to say that there are lots of questions we still have about that variant,” he told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up