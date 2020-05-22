Air bridges not for now but should not rule out in future -UK interior minister

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain should not rule out the idea of so-called air bridges with countries who have low infection rates of COVID-19 in the future, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday.

The British government said it would bring in a 14-day quarantine period for almost all international arrivals from June 8.

Asked during the government’s daily news conference about the prospect of Britons being able to go on a summer holiday abroad this year and whether air bridges could be part of the solution, Patel said: “The foreign office advice is very clear, nothing but essential travel.”

“When it comes to air bridges ... we should be absolutely open to all ideas, this is not for today but this doesn’t mean we should rule this out in the future,” she said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)