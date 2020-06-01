UK looks at replacing quarantine for arrivals; PM favours air bridges -Telegraph

June 1 (Reuters) - British government ministers are aiming to replace quarantine for arrivals to the UK, with government departments being asked to plan to allow the introduction of so-called air bridges by the end of June, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was now “personally in favour” of the air bridges policy, the newspaper reported, citing a source.

The Department for Transport and the Home Office have been told to plan to allow the introduction of air bridges by the end of the month, according to the newspaper bit.ly/2zPeVZK. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)