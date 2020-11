FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Boeing 747 does a flypast over London Heathrow airport on it's final flight, the last of 31 jumbo jets to be retired early by the airline due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British Airways will reduce its operations during November and will furlough more staff due to the new lockdown in England, Sky News reported.