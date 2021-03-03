Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain will freeze the amount of money that people can earn tax-free and also the threshold for the higher rate of income tax until 2026, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

“This government is not going to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. Instead our first step is to freeze personal tax thresholds,” Sunak told parliament.

“We will, of course, deliver our promise to increase (the personal allowance) again next year to 12,570 pounds, but we will then keep it at this more generous level until April 2026.”

He added that the higher rate threshold would also increase next year to 50,270 pounds, as previously promised, but would then also be frozen for the same length of time. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)