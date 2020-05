LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson supports the approach of his finance minister, agreeing it is too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the British prime minister said.

“We will set the date of the budget in the normal way,” Johnson’s political spokesman told journalists on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)