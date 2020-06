LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has decided to delay a major stimulus package until the autumn to see how the economy fares in the coronavirus fallout, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Sunak will still announce some limited measures next month, but this would not be a “Budget or mini-Budget”, an ally of Sunak told the FT. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Andy Bruce, editing by William James)