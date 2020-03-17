UK to unveil more business support as coronavirus bites

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain will on Tuesday unveil additional support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak after the government ordered people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce the measures at the government’s daily news conference, a finance ministry source said.

In his first budget statement to parliament last week, Sunak announced 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) of measures to support public healthcare, affected businesses and provide general economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)