Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

“The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business,” Michael Gove told Sky News. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.