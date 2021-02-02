UK PM is thinking of Captain Tom frequently, says press secretary

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Boris Johnson is thinking about fundraiser Captain Tom Moore “very, very frequently” and wishes him a swift recovery, the prime minister’s press secretary said on Tuesday, responding to questions about online criticism of the centenarian.

“The prime minister is thinking of Captain Tom very, very frequently at the moment, and his family, and is deeply wishing, as the whole country is, that Captain Tom makes as swift a recovery as possible,” Allegra Stratton told reporters.

Known in Britain as simply Captain Tom, the fundraiser was admitted to hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.