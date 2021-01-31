Britain's Captain Tom hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

“I wanted to update everybody that today ... my father was admitted to hospital,” his daughter, Hannah, said on Twitter.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit).”