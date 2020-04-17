Deaths from COVID-19 in UK care homes is higher than 2% - health minister

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2%, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing vulnerable people.

Asked whether it was likely that less than 2% of COVID deaths were in care homes, Hancock told a parliamentary committee: “No,” adding that the less than 2% figure was out of date. “I can say with a high degree of confidence that the number and the proportion are higher than what you say.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Elizabeth Piper)