A healthcare worker oversees the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab test process of a man, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Tottenham, North London, Britain February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.

Official data showed that 9.65 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 9.29 million people announced on Monday.