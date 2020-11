FILE PHOTO: Founder of Express Test Nick Markham has a swab taken at a new COVID-19 testing facility at Gatwick airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Crawley, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 15,871 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 479 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Friday’s data had shown 16,022 new coronavirus infections and 521 deaths.