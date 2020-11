A member of the British Royal Air Force holds a lateral flow antigen test swab sample, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The deaths figure was the highest since May 5.

Tuesday’s data had shown 11,299 new cases and 608 deaths.