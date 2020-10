A road sign informs that the government raises COVID-19 alert level to 'High', amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colchester in Essex, Britain October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 18,804 new cases of COVID-19, daily government statistics showed on Monday, up from the 16,982 reported the previous day.

There were 80 deaths within 28 days of positive test, compared to 67 reported on Sunday.