Britain records 24,885 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A drive-through testing centre in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 24,885 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 27,125 a day earlier, and 18 deaths, also lower than the 27 reported on Friday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths.

The data also showed that 45.1 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 33.4 million have had two.

Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens

