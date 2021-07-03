Britain records 24,885 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 24,885 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 27,125 a day earlier, and 18 deaths, also lower than the 27 reported on Friday, official data showed.
Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths.
The data also showed that 45.1 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 33.4 million have had two.
Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens
