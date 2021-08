A sign asking customers to wear protective face masks is seen in the window of a shop on Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 29,312 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, up from 21,691 a day earlier, and 119 deaths, lower than the 138 reported on Tuesday, official data showed.

The data also showed that 46.9 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 38.7 million have had two.