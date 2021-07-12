Britain records 34,471 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 34,471 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 31,772 a day earlier, and six deaths, lower than the 26 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for over a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining low.

The data also showed that 45.9 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 34.9 million have had two.