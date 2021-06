FILE PHOTO: A general view of Leicester city centre, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

A total of 39,758,428 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with half the adult population having received two shots.