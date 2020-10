A woman wears a face mask as she stands outside a shop following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 12,872 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from the 15,166 cases reported the day before, government data showed.

Britain also recorded 65 new coronavirus-linked deaths, defined as patients who died within 28 days of testing positive, the latest daily figures showed.