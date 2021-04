LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.

Some 32.25 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to the figures. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)