FILE PHOTO: People walk past a boarded up Sainsbury's local store amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liverpool, Britain, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 323 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, a fall from the 442 reported a day earlier, according to government data.

It reported 9,985 new cases compared to 9,938 on Wednesday, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 18,691,835.