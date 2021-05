FILE PHOTO: A person takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 3,398 new cases of COVID-19, down from a two-month high of 4,182 cases recorded a day earlier, government statistics showed on Saturday, with seven new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

More than 39 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the data showed.