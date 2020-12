LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,385 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new daily record, as a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus increases infection rates and the holiday weekend impacted the reporting of some new cases.

There were 357 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government’s coronavirus statistics portal said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)