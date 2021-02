FILE PHOTO: People walk past shops and market stalls, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 738 more deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, data released on Wednesday showed, with a further 12,718 cases reported.

There have been 118,933 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom under that measure in total.

The official figures showed 15.9 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while 558,577 have had a second dose.