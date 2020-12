Pedestrians look on as an ambulance attending an emergency passes a public health warning sign, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported a record 39,237 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and a further 744 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

On Tuesday, Britain announced 36,804 new COVID-19 infections and 691 deaths.