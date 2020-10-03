Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Britain reports sharp increase in daily new coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, almost double the number from a day earlier, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.

The government’s website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new COVID-19 cases.

“This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported,” it said. (Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Paul Simao)

