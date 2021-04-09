Britain says 31.9 mln people given COVID vaccination

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had given 545,511 COVID vaccine doses on April 8, the highest daily total since April 1, while a further 60 people had died within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, raising this death toll to 127,040.

The number of people in Britain who have received two vaccine doses rose to 6.541 million and the number who have received at least one does increased to 31.903 million, according to government daily figures.

Some 3,150 people were reported as infected with COVID-19 as of April 9, taking the number of cases over the past 7 days to 19,804, 32% lower than the week before.