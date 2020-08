(Corrects cumulative total)

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A total of 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United Kingdom as of 9 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Tuesday, compared with a figure of 816 on Monday, government data showed.

The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 312,789. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)