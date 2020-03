LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British cases of coronavirus rose 20% to 1,372 in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths increased to 35 from 21 on Saturday, health authorities said on Sunday.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31.

A total of 40,279 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)