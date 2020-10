LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain reported 22,961 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, up from 12,872 a day earlier, but authorities said the jump was partly due to a technical problem that had caused the transfer of more than 15,000 test results into computer systems to be delayed.

