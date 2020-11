People wearing protective face masks are seen walking past artwork named the Well Hung Lover, painted by artist Banksy, after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bristol, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 492 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the biggest toll since May 13 and up from 397 on Tuesday, government data showed.

The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive COVID-19 test now stands at 47,742.

The daily figures also showed 25,177 new cases of COVID-19.