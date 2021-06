FILE PHOTO: People sit at an outdoor restaurant on the South Bank during sunny weather, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 12 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday and a further 7,738 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 17 deaths and 8,125 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines, a total of 41.29 million people have now received a first dose and 29.5 million have received two shots.