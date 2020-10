A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sign is seen as people walk, in the Soho area, in London Britain October 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 18,980 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 138 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days, government data showed.

The daily cases figure was down from 19,724 a day earlier, while the number of deaths was stable.